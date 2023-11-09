National Forecast: Heavy Snow, Strong Winds, and Heavy Rain Expected in Multiple Regions

National Weather Forecast: Heavy Snowfall and Strong Winds Expected in Several Regions

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a warning for heavy snowfall and low-temperature freezing disasters in Xinjiang, eastern Heilongjiang, and other parts of the country over the next three days. The public is advised to be cautious and prepare for potential impacts on transportation, construction facility safety, agriculture, animal husbandry, power communications, and more. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, and Fujian, and individuals are urged to take precautions to prevent secondary disasters.

From November 9th to 13th, strong winds and cooling weather are forecasted for the central and eastern regions of the country. The temperature is expected to drop significantly, with a cumulative decrease of 6 to 10°C in most areas, including eastern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou, and Guangxi. The south will also experience strong cooling around the 10th to the 13th, potentially reaching temperatures below 0℃ in some areas.

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a blue gale warning for various coastal and maritime areas, including the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea, and the Taiwan Strait.

While the snowfall in Northeast China is expected to weaken, there are still forecasts for moderate to heavy snowfall in certain areas of eastern Heilongjiang and eastern Jilin. Additionally, heavy rainfall is anticipated in parts of eastern Guizhou, Jiangnan, and northern South China.

Detailed forecasts for specific regions indicate the possibility of light to moderate snow and sleet in western Xinjiang, northeastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, and Liaoning. Central and northern areas of China are also expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall.

As weather conditions are expected to remain severe over the coming days, individuals are advised to stay updated with the latest forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure safety. For more information, individuals can refer to the Central Meteorological Observatory website.

