“Queen of Opera” and Plácido Domingo bring musical feast to Weifang

Soprano Angela Georgiou, known as the “Queen of Opera” and world-famous tenor Plácido Domingo, recently visited Weifang, presenting a musical feast to the delight of the local audience. The event was part of the 22nd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, showcasing top performances from artists around the world.

The festival, which has expanded to various branch venues, aims to provide affordable access to high-quality cultural performances for local audiences. The Weifang branch, for the first time, saw the visits of renowned artists such as conductor Gergiev and “Opera Queen” Georgiou, demonstrating the festival’s ability to bring world-class performances to smaller cities.

Plácido Domingo, an octogenarian legendary artist, brought excerpts from classic operas by composers such as Verdi, Giordano, to the Weifang Concert Hall, fulfilling the dreams of many music fans who have longed to hear him sing live.

In addition to Domingo, soprano Angela Georgiou also showcased her talent at the Weifang Concert Hall, offering excerpts from famous operas as well as lyric songs and folk ditties. The event demonstrated the festival’s ability to expand and synchronize global high-quality performing arts resources, providing a diverse and enriching experience for the local audience.

The festival also serves as a platform for domestic original masterpieces to reach the main stage. The British 1927 Theater Company, for example, brought their drama “Roots” to the Ningbo branch, injecting fresh energy and meaning into the performance. Similarly, the dance drama “Eastern Port,” originally produced by Ningbo Performing Arts Group, will soon be unveiled at the Shanghai Cultural Square, showcasing the passionate youth and touching past events of great port builders.

Overall, the China Shanghai International Arts Festival has solidified its role as a platform for cultural exchange, connecting audiences, artists, and original masterpieces from around the world. It continues to serve the Yangtze River Delta and radiate the entire country, promoting the integration of culture and tourism and enhancing the visibility and influence of various urban cultures.

