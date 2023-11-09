Chinese National Weightlifting Team Prepares for Winter Training with Determined Spirit

National Weightlifting Team Mobilizes for Winter Training

After a recent mobilization meeting for winter training held by the General Administration of Sports, the national weightlifting team has wasted no time in organizing multiple team meetings to learn from the spirit of the meeting. Members of the team have expressed their thoughts and experiences and are gearing up to face the upcoming challenges in Paris.

Shi Zhiyong, a veteran weightlifter with a 20-year career, reflected on his past setbacks and injuries, stating that he will enter winter training with a new attitude and aim to win in the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix. His determination to fight for victory and overcome obstacles is evident in his words.

Hou Zhihui expressed her determination to cherish every training session and competition, striving for first place and aiming to bring glory to her country. She aims to show the positive, confident style of Chinese athletes on the international stage.

Chen Lijun, who will be adjusting his weight for the Paris Olympics, is unfazed by the challenge, expressing his determination to fulfill his mission and bring honor to his country through hard work.

Li Wenwen, who suffered a sudden injury at the World Championships, has changed her perspective and is now focused on the urgency of winter training. She is determined to not let down her country and the people who have placed high hopes on her.

The team is fully aware of the challenges and has committed to approaching winter training with a strong sense of crisis and urgency. They aim to overcome weaknesses, improve their physical fitness, and strive for better technical aspects in order to achieve new improvements and breakthroughs.

The determination and fighting spirit of the national weightlifting team is evident in their commitment to training and their goal of achieving glory for their country at the Paris Olympics. With the Paris Olympics on the horizon, the team is fully focused on their mission and ready to face the challenges that lie ahead.

