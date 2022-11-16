news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BALI, NOVEMBER 15 – “The pandemic has shown the great fragility of our societies in the face of unexpected health crises. A dangerous situation that we have the duty to face in a structural way, without ever giving in to the easy temptation to sacrifice freedom of our citizens in the name of protecting their health. Freedom and health go hand in hand. Because certainly, if you don’t have health, freedom is useless. But on the other hand, what is health without freedom?”. This was stated by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaking at the G20 work session on health.



“Covid-19 is declining in many countries, including Italy.



Thanks to the extraordinary work of the health personnel, to vaccines, to prevention, to the empowerment of citizens, life has gradually returned to normal”, he concludes. (ANSA).

