“If we left the superbonus as it is, we wouldn’t have the money to do the finance”. Giorgia Meloni re-emerges from the “annoying flu” and uses his usual social column ‘Giorgia’s notes’ to defend the government’s intervention on building bonuses, which in recent days has sent the construction world into turmoil, also creating significant fibrillations in the center-right.

Tensions for now contained by the intervention of Silvio Berlusconi, who defined the government’s path to avoid damage to the state budget as “justified and perhaps inevitablewhich could even lead us to a default situation”. While adding that “The sovereign Parliament will discuss the decree, and, in due time, where he deems it appropriate, he can make useful changes”. Changes are “indispensable”, in Forza Italia they say it clearly: the blues have also asked for the opening of a majority table before the decree law, approved unanimously on Thursday by the Council of Ministers, the parliamentary examination process begins in committee in the Chamber. The hypothesis, is the reasoning that is made in FdI, will be deepened after the confrontation scheduled for tomorrow at Palazzo Chigi between the government and the interested parties. No one is better off having an internal conflict like on excise duties.

“We want to push – Meloni clarified – the banks and all the players we can involve to absorb the loans that are stranded, that no one wants to take. And we have better defined the responsibility of whoever has to take that credit”. In the meetings with the Association of Banks, Cdp, Sace and the various categories of the construction world, two paths will probably be put on the table, securitization or compensation through F24 models presented in the bank. The first, at the moment, seems more complicated than the second. With the domestic background of a living room behind me, and I am wearing an informal blue Tiffany sweater, after canceling all my weekly commitments due to a fever, Meloni in the meantime has reopened the notebook starting from the success at the Regionals in Lazio and Lombardy.

“A sign of consensus around the government’s work”, he underlined without glossing over abstention: “Every citizen who decides not to participate in the vote is a defeat for politics”. There are those who link this trend to a policy that gives less and less certainties, even on the superbonus front, modified at least a dozen times in recent years. In her social monologue, it was essential for the prime minister to explain to public opinion that the new tightening on the transfer of credits, “which currently have a total cost of 105 billion”, was necessary “to remedy a situation out of control” and certainly not to harm businesses and citizens.

Because the system was “poorly written”, a concept Mario Draghi also insisted on. Meloni focused on some numbers to give an idea: “The Superbonus cost every single Italian about 2 thousand euros, even for a newborn or for those who don’t have a home. It wasn’t free, the debtor is the Italian taxpayer”. At the beginning of February, during a hearing in the commission, the director general of Finance of the MEF, Giovanni Spalletta, had indicated in 110 billion the cost of bonuses, 37.7 billion more than forecasts. He estimates that it would rise to 120 billion with the latest figures. Hence the average per capita cost mentioned by Meloni, who also attacks the “many scams, for around 9 billion euros”. In this context, the premier underlined that “the superbonus continues to generate 3 billion credits a month: if we left it until the end of the year, we wouldn’t have the money to do the finance. Other than cutting the tax wedge, let’s forget everything”. These are the foundations on which Meloni and the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti have focused on the decree to prohibit the use of the assignment of credits or discounts on invoices for new interventions and to block the purchase by public bodies of problem credits. Now, to “put everything on a sensible track and avoid the collapse of the companies” the confrontation with the parties is opening: Palazzo Chigi and Mef, that’s the line, they will evaluate all the proposals. For Northern League member Alberto Bagnai, the goal is “hedging the purchase of household and business credit, allowing for the completion of the work begun. It is too early to say with which specific instrument”.