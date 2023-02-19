Iran would have enriched urane to levels just below those needed for a nuclear weapon, two senior diplomats told Bloomberg News. Now the inspectors of the Iaea, the International Atomic Energy Agency, however, has to establish whether the hyperproduction was intentional. Or the result of an involuntary accumulation inside the centrifuges.

It is enriched uranium to 84 percent purity, the highest level found by inspectors in Iran to date. In practice, it is only 6 percent below what is required to make a nuclear weapon. What raises suspicion is the fact that until now Tehran had always told inspectors that its centrifuges are configured to enrich uranium to a purity level of just 60 percent.

According to reports, this would be the second time this month that inspectors’ monitors have detected suspicious activity related to uranium enrichment at Iranian plants.

In late January, the United States, United Kingdom and the European Union imposed new sanctions on officials and entities in Iran, hoping to increase the pressure on Tehran. But the door to diplomacy to try and salvage what’s left of the moribund nuclear deal has so far been kept open.