Memorandum Mef-Kkr, ministry up to 20% in the Tim network – ANSA Agency

Memorandum Mef-Kkr, ministry up to 20% in the Tim network ANSA AgencyTelecom network, Mef in direction. Tim’s unknown at Netco The sun 24 hoursTim in rally, mid-August of fire on the network. This is why the volumes on the stock are four times higher than the average – MilanoFinanza News Milan FinanceTim closes the Stock Exchange at +5.7%, expected Kkr-Mef memorandum NATIONAL NEWSPAPERTim, the Mef’s move: the Treasury shareholder of the network up to 20% The sun 24 hoursSee full coverage on Google News

