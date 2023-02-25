Of Maria Volpe

The presenter was Maurizio Costanzo’s third wife, a marriage that lasted only a year, followed by a turbulent separation

Marta Flavi was the third wife of

Maurice Costanzo

. After her, her great love, the fourth wife Maria De Filippi. The great journalist and the presenter of Marriage Agency got married in 1989: a marriage that lasted only a yeararrived after three years of engagement, which was followed by a turbulent separation.

Mrs. Flavi, Maurizio Costanzo has left us.



I am shocked by this news, I am so sorry. Maurizio Costanzo was an important man in my life.

Can you give us a recollection of Maurizio?



he was an important man, we loved each other, even against so many prejudices. I was young and beautiful.

But it didn’t end well.



True. We slaughtered each other, but time calms everything down.

Since yesterday morning there has been a unanimous chorus on Maurizio: great master of television. Was it like this for her too?



Certainly: I married Maurizio when he was on television. One day in Milan, at dinner, everyone introduced me together: Sandra Mondaini, Raimondo Vianello, Corrado with his wife. I was about to faint.

But what did he really teach her?



To listen. By now everyone speaks above the guest and it is often the conductors who give the answers to their own questions. This Maurizio would never have done it.

Did you watch the Costanzo show?



Yes often. We all grew up on her talk show. He brought to Italy what the Americans did.

How did you know him?



Back from America I proposed him to make a program about pets. He said to me: "After the dog and the cat, what are we talking about"? He was witty.

What conquered her?



His word. He won you over by talking.

How did you get to the wedding?



He often spoke to me about his previous marriages and had just finished the story with Simona Izzo. I told him that our union had to be official. He said: “Okay, I’m officially separating from Flaminia (his second wife, ed) and then I’ll marry you”. speech state. After three years I got married.

What man and husband was it?



A very intelligent and funny man. Chatting with him was wonderful. For 15 years of him, I only remember beautiful things. I just want to remember the beautiful things of a generous and charming man. The less beautiful things I no longer remember.

After only a year of marriage, a tumultuous separation began.



Four years of long and painful separation. Then we both found other ways. We couldn’t go on, because we were too different.

How different?



He conceived life as work, his life was work. For me it’s not like that, I’m not ambitious and I need other things.

Regrets?



No, that went well. I was very happy, then not anymore. After our union, we both had a beautiful life and each went her way with great satisfaction.

What’s left now?



I erased the many bad things and in recent years I have had a form of affection for him. He has been part of my life. Now there was serenity on both sides.

Have you ever had relations with Maria De Filippi?



No, nobody. I am so sorry for her and her children. The horrible death.

Will you go to the funeral?



I won't go to the funeral, it would be inelegant.