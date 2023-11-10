Memorandum of understanding Ministry of Health and UNICEF to promote the health and well-being of minors and young people

The Ministry of Health and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) signed a 3-year memorandum of understanding on 9 November to promote prevention, protection and promotion of the health and well-being of minors and young people in Italy, with particular attention to the most vulnerable subjects.

The Protocol was signed by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Health, Giovanni Leonardi, and by Nicola Dell’Arciprete, UNICEF Response Coordinator for Europe and Central Asia in Italy at the headquarters of the Italian Committee for UNICEF. Also present at the meeting were Dr. Cristina Tamburini, from the General Secretariat, and Ivan Mei, UNICEF Child Protection Specialist.

Among the activities specified in the protocol, the Ministry of Health and UNICEF are committed to strengthening actions to protect the health and psychosocial well-being of young people and their caregivers, education initiatives on affectivity, sexuality and reproductive health, in also in line with the objectives that Italy has set itself within the National Child Guarantee Action Plan. The objectives also include the identification and valorisation of good practices already widespread in the area.

