Memory problems: which doctor helps with forgetfulness?

Alzheimer’s is a serious disease that cannot yet be cured. However, the symptoms can be alleviated, especially in the early stages, by drug and non-drug treatments. Therefore, anyone who discovers memory problems in themselves or in someone close to them should have the possible causes clarified by a doctor. The non-profit Alzheimer Research Initiative eV provides information on how memory problems are examined and gives practical tips on how patients can prepare for their doctor’s appointment.

The first point of contact for memory problems is the family doctor’s practice. For many older people in particular, the family doctor is an important person they can trust and who also knows a lot about their state of health. There it is first clarified what the causes could be – in a curable disease, such as depression, or dementia. In addition to a conversation, general examinations such as checking blood pressure and blood values ​​are also carried out.

If the suspicion of dementia such as Alzheimer’s is confirmed, the family doctor’s practice will issue a referral to a specialist in neurology or psychiatry. Another option is referral to a memory clinic or memory outpatient clinic. Their teams are particularly specialized in the diagnosis and therapy of memory problems. Further examinations take place here, for example memory tests and imaging procedures such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computed tomography (CT). The Alzheimer Research Initiative offers a nationwide database with all memory clinics on its website: www.alzheimer-forschung.de/gedaechtnisambulanzen

It is generally advisable to take a family member or another close person with you to the examination appointment, who can also be interviewed. The reason: memory problems are often experienced differently by sufferers than by those closest to them. Such information is particularly important for the medical diagnosis.

Another useful measure is to prepare for the doctor’s appointment. Noting down any complaints and open questions during the consultation gives you the security of not forgetting anything important. Any physical complaints, such as pain or fever, as well as mental problems, such as listlessness or depression, are important for the diagnosis by a specialist. It is also best to write down any questions you have about the diagnosis, for example about test procedures.

We have put together a guide to help you:

What memory problems are there?

How is forgetfulness noticeable?

When did you first notice the problems?

Are there other changes you have noticed, for example in your behavior or mood?

Are there also purely physical complaints, such as pain or fever?

Are there certain times of the day when the symptoms appear? How long do these last?

What makes the condition better or worse?

To what extent do the symptoms restrict everyday life?

It is important to be as honest and accurate as possible when answering. In addition, the doctor should know which medications are being taken. This includes both prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs such as vitamins or eye drops. It is advisable to write down the medication or bring it with you.

About the Alzheimer Research Initiative eV

The Alzheimer Research Initiative eV (AFI) is a non-profit association that bears the donation certificate of the German Donations Council eV. Since 1995, the AFI has been supporting research projects by dedicated Alzheimer’s researchers with donations and providing free information material to the public. To date, the AFI has supported 360 research activities with 14.5 million euros and distributed over 925,000 guides and brochures. Those interested and affected can refer to www.alzheimer-forschung.de provide well-founded information about Alzheimer’s disease and request educational material. Information on the work of the association and all donation options can also be found on the website. The AFI ambassador is the journalist and sports presenter Okka Gundel.

