Meningitis, 19 year old in hospital. He’s out of danger

Arezzo, March 17, 2023 – He is 19 years old and is a student of Isis di San Giovanni Valdarno the young man struck by bacterial meningitis or from staphylococcus, admitted to the hospital of Arezzo: his conditions are judged stable and his life is out of danger.

This morning about sixty schoolmates underwent prophylaxis while in the afternoon it was the turn of the boys who attend the same gym as the 19-year-old, a total of about eighty people, and the young man’s girlfriend. In recent days, according to what was reported during a press conference held in the Arezzo office of the ASL Toscana sud est in recent days, the 19-year-old took trips by train and went to the disco: for this reason an appeal was launched to those who had frequented, outside the close contacts for which the prophylaxis is triggered automatically, to present himself for the foreseen protocol.

“Anyone who experiences fever, headache and the like – recalled Elena De Santis, head of the health office of the Local Health Authority – should come forward for prophylaxis”. De Santis then recalled that in a year generally in the Arezzo area there are at most two such cases.

