Home Technology 10% more companies registered for Gamescom this year – – Gamereactor
Technology

10% more companies registered for Gamescom this year – – Gamereactor

by admin
10% more companies registered for Gamescom this year – – Gamereactor

Gamescom recently reported increased corporate interest in the event, with 10% more people registering to attend than in 2022.

In a press release (thanks to Wccftech), Oliver Frese, COO of the Koelnmesse Gamescom organization, said : “Without revealing too much, I promise the community can look forward to one or another big company that was not present last year. In addition, we already have established market leaders from the newly announced 2023 exhibitor segment, such as streaming media and tabletop games.

Sony and Nintendo didn’t attend last year’s Gamescom, so it’s possible one of these gaming giants will be at the event this year. However, Frese may be referring to big developers like Activision Blizzard, Take-Two, rather than platform owners, and some big developers who missed last year’s Gamescom return.

Gamescom will be held from August 22-27 this year.

See also  Yoshida Shuhei, head of Sony's independent game development project, believes that maintaining normal pricing can maintain the continuous growth of the game market

You may also like

SEGA signs IP license with Perfect World! And...

Deep-sea mining: Get to the manganese nodules –...

A designer asked Gpt-4 how to invest 100...

Schneider Electric rewards the best practices of Italian...

A designer asked Gpt-4 how to invest 100...

Microsoft (MSFT.US) Submits Remedial Measures to EU Antitrust...

the five products for an uncompromising Wi-Fi…

US investigation into TikTok, the Chinese company allegedly...

Sea of ​​Thieves is getting a deluxe edition

What is incremental innovation and why is it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy