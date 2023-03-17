Gamescom recently reported increased corporate interest in the event, with 10% more people registering to attend than in 2022.

In a press release (thanks to Wccftech), Oliver Frese, COO of the Koelnmesse Gamescom organization, said : “Without revealing too much, I promise the community can look forward to one or another big company that was not present last year. In addition, we already have established market leaders from the newly announced 2023 exhibitor segment, such as streaming media and tabletop games.

Sony and Nintendo didn’t attend last year’s Gamescom, so it’s possible one of these gaming giants will be at the event this year. However, Frese may be referring to big developers like Activision Blizzard, Take-Two, rather than platform owners, and some big developers who missed last year’s Gamescom return.

Gamescom will be held from August 22-27 this year.