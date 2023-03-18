San Giovanni Valdarno (Arezzo), 18 March 2023 – – Around 200 people have so far undergone prophylaxis following the case of bacterial meningitis which hit a 19-year-old ISIS student from San Giovanni Valdarno, in the province of Arezzo.

The approximately 80 contacts between family members, school and gym mates were joined by train passengers who the young commuter use for traveling and frequenting the disco where the boy had been last weekend.

According to the data provided by the ASL, the protocol is being applied with regularity while the appeal to those who have frequented the same places as the boy continues. The 19-year-old is in stable health conditions at the Arezzo hospital where he is hospitalized in the infectious diseases department.