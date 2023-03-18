Home Health Meningitis for a young man, two hundred in prophylaxis between the gym and the disco
Health

Meningitis for a young man, two hundred in prophylaxis between the gym and the disco

by admin
Meningitis for a young man, two hundred in prophylaxis between the gym and the disco

San Giovanni Valdarno (Arezzo), 18 March 2023 – – Around 200 people have so far undergone prophylaxis following the case of bacterial meningitis which hit a 19-year-old ISIS student from San Giovanni Valdarno, in the province of Arezzo.

The approximately 80 contacts between family members, school and gym mates were joined by train passengers who the young commuter use for traveling and frequenting the disco where the boy had been last weekend.

According to the data provided by the ASL, the protocol is being applied with regularity while the appeal to those who have frequented the same places as the boy continues. The 19-year-old is in stable health conditions at the Arezzo hospital where he is hospitalized in the infectious diseases department.

See also  [Game News]Xbox’s 20th Anniversary Documentary-Downward Compatibility Update-ezone.hk-Game Animation-E-sports Games

You may also like

Jens Spahn and Teresa Enke present virtual reality...

Ibrahimovic becomes the oldest goalscorer at 41 years,...

Body lotions for dry skin: Liquid body lotions...

Disney Park Map Sees Major CHANGE

Live Udinese-Milan 2-1: follow the match LIVE

Udinese Milan, the live score of the Serie...

Loxosceles: This eight-legged creature rots the skin

Disney’s Toontown Looks DIFFERENT – Go Inside With...

Ischemic stroke, what it is and what are...

How to get rid of them and avoid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy