Menopause, how to fight hot flashes without hormone therapy

In menopause many women suffer from hot flashes, a problem that can be annoying especially if it occurs in the presence of other people. However, it is possible to alleviate it.

Menopause represents a natural moment in a woman’s life, which should not be considered as a disease, but as the end of her fertile period. This can lead to interpreting it as a sign of old age, but it would be wrong to consider it that way, although for a short time it may be necessary to live with some very pleasant symptoms.

Scientifically it is believed that menopause actually began when a year has passed since the last menstrual period, knowing full well how it is possible to have an irregular menstrual cycle before this moment. However, your gynecologist may recommend blood tests to confirm this.

Menopause: Symptoms are not the same for everyone

There is no single date when you can enter menopause, this can vary from woman to woman. In most cases this happens around the age of 50: on a general level, physiological menopause is that which occurs between the ages of 48 and 52, early before 47, late after 52. Often it can reach an age similar to that of its own mother.

In this phase the production of estrogens ceases definitively, female hormones, but it is preceded by a phase in which these are produced in smaller quantities and it is what is defined as premenopause.

Menopause is often accompanied by some unpleasant symptoms – Photos | Tantasalute.it

Hormonal changes can cause some physical and psychological symptoms, however, they are not always the same for all. Some of these may be evident on an aesthetic level, such as for example weight gain (often regardless of what you eat), drier and less elastic skin and scalp, more fragile hair (there is more hair loss than usual) , vaginal dryness, palpitations and headaches, as well as hot flashes.

A symptom not loved by many

Often those who enter menopause suffer, at least for a year or two, from hot flashes, accompanied by night sweats. Scientific research has not yet given exact answers on this symptom, but it seems to be due to a loss of body temperature control by the hypothalamus, the gland located at the base of the skull.

Recognizing them is not that difficult. generally there is a sudden sensation of heat that starts from the chest, up to the neck and face. If these situations occur frequently it may be useful to dress in layers, in order to remove some clothing when the heat is excessive. In general it is good to favor cotton, even for sheets.

This symptom can affect everyday life, especially since there are women in menopause who experience them at least 30 times a week. In the most serious cases, the gynecologist invites the woman to follow hormone therapyaimed at fixing hormonal values, as well as improving other symptoms such as vaginal dryness, insomnia, bone and joint pain, sleep disturbances, concentration difficulties and emotional instability. However, this can increase the chance of getting breast cancerThis is why many patients prefer to avoid it.

But now there is an equally valid alternative. A drug called Fezolinetant has proved to be particularly effectivewhich quickly and significantly reduced hot flashes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

