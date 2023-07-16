Menstruation: can the cycle change with the summer? Everything you need to know

The heat, summer and climate change can affect the menstrual cycle but you still need to be very careful.

In the summer, according to experts, it may happen that the period arrives earlier or laterthat the cramps do not only concern the days before the period but even weeks before.

In some cases it is a minor ailment, in others it is a more serious problem. Periods still remain the same but there is a different impact on the body.

Menstruation: heat and cycle, what changes

The cycle, starting from the first menstruation, remains more or less unchanged so there shouldn’t be any major changes. However it can always happen, both for stress and for other issues, the important thing is to understand if it is actually a matter related to the heat or if there are other pathologies.

How to fight period pains in summer (tantasalute.it)

In the summer months, in addition to having the classic symptoms – therefore pain and tension – there could be other related problems such as weakness, fainting and low pressure. It is therefore worth paying attention to nutrition to introduce all the necessary ingredients and support the body, the possible use of a supplement, comfortable and fresh clothing. When it’s very hot sometimes the flow changes. When it is very intense then we speak of polymenorrhea. This situation is very common and is not worrying, but if it suddenly occurs with the summer heat and then lasts, then it is important to consult a doctor to understand if there are other problems. Hormonal imbalances, thyroid diseases but also Fibroids and polyps can cause these kinds of problems.

A regular cycle is 28 days, obviously this can come slightly sooner or later, there are women who have it regularly every 26 days or every 30, it’s a subjective matter. In the summer, a change in regularity is noticed, if it is anticipated even by a week you don’t have to be scared. It is also a factor linked to changing rhythms, varied diet, greater or lesser sedentary lifestyle and physical activity. Therefore, being something regular that works with our body, it undergoes sudden changes if we change our habits, and it is completely normal.

Women who hire the pill in the summer may notice swelling, leg discomfort and other such problems. The important thing, when you notice sudden changes, is always to talk to your doctor and avoid DIY in view of the summer. Any changes and anomalies can be the indicator of a problem and should not be underestimated.

