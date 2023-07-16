Home » Fi, post Berlusconi earthquake. Ribaltone da Mulè: the name for the party
Business

Fi, post Berlusconi earthquake. Ribaltone da Mulè: the name for the party

by admin
Fi, post Berlusconi earthquake. Ribaltone da Mulè: the name for the party

Forza Italia, shaken in the post Berlusconi. Mulè: “If he were a candidate it would be good for the country”. That’s who

First earthquake shocks less than 24 hours after the announcement of new secretary of Forza Italia in the era post Berlusconi. The Vice-President of the Chamber intervenes in an interview with Il Giorno Giorgio Mulè: “Tajani is a ferryman who must lead to the new organization of the party”, then “it will be up to the congress to sanction whether he will be our definitive captain, in the meantime a real and undeclared collegiality will be necessary”.

“Tajani is one of the founders of Forza Italia, he has shown what he can do; then we will see what will happen next year, if someone disputes him for the secretariat. I hope that the congress is alive, that there is a confrontation”. Furthermore, “the right people must be chosen for the right jobs. Tajani must rely on those who, due to personal history and skills, are able to fill certain roles. It is not true that everyone can do everything. We need teamwork and in a team, as everyone knows, the defender cannot be an attacker and the goalkeeper cannot be a full-back.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Pd, surrogacy money breaks out. Schlein in favor but is in the minority

You may also like

Death, philosophy and irony: here is ‘A levella,...

Inner Mongolia Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau Implements...

Stadler whips rail traffic around Mount Vesuvius into...

Death in Venice on a day of celebration...

Reservations become essential for French natural sites

The Popularity and Shortage of Large-Denomination Certificates of...

Oncologist arrested in Bari, the defense: “What bribes?...

Worldwide unique center of excellence for airships on...

From Books to All: The Evolution of Amazon’s...

Rusks are bad, watch your heart and blood...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy