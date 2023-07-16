Udinese | Start with a bang: 15-0! Beto signs poker, Vivaldo makes 3

The black and whites took to the field at the Dacia Arena against a local team for the first friendly test of the season

First official trip for Udinese who took to the field at 6pm against Representative of Carnia. Sottil has opted for an eleven starter who sees a mix of starters and new additions that is quite interesting. In goal there is the usual Silvestri, in the third season in black and white. Defensive trio formed by Perez, Nuredini and Guessand. In midfield, the usual 5-point line Scaramelli and Zemura on the bands and Thauvin, Zarraga and Bozza in the median. In attack the pair formed by Beto and new signing Brenner.

Race that starts immediately downhill for the Friulian formation with Thauvin to give the hosts the lead in the 12th minute. The Frenchman takes the ball on the edge of the area and slaloms between the opposing defense, also skipping the goalkeeper and finding the advantage. From here on the goal festival begins, with the first half ending with the result of 8-0. Double for Thauvin and for the new purchase ZarragaWhile Beto is the absolute protagonist with 4 personal goals. Here are the goals from the first half:

Second fraction

—

The second half opens with the revolution of the starting eleven, with Sottil opting to change all the players seen in the first half. Udinese returns to the field with Padelli, Nwachukwu, Cocetta, Masina, Scaramelli, Pejicic, Camara, Quina, Kamara, Vivaldo and Lucca. This one to find personal glory is the young man Pejicic, Quina, the new signing Lucca (brace) and Semedo, capable of signing a hat-trick.

July 16, 2023

