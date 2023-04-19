Mental and physical self-healing – a strong theme on stage

Passauer receives Excellence Award

4 minutes – time to convince

Speaker Slam Mastershausen

Passau, April 18, 2023 – Kirstin Doppelhammer from Passau wins the Excellence Award at the International Speaker Slam in Mastershausen – organizer Hermann Scherer. The competition took place last week and attracted a total of 125 participants from 13 countries. The Speaker Slam was fully booked and the waiting list was long. Two stages were available on which the speakers competed against each other.

In a breathtaking competition, accompanied by an international jury and audience, the participants had only four minutes to show and convince their speaking skills. The pressure was high because after the time had expired the sound was turned off and the speaker had to leave the stage.

The speaker slam was preceded by a pre-qualification and a finalist selection by a high-ranking scouting selection (Dirk Hildebrand from the radio experts, media expert Jörg Rositzke, ghostwriter Miriam Saeger, scouting expert Stephanie Pierre, speaker Marcel Heß). The competition was fierce and the level of entries impressive.

Kirstin Doppelhammer’s speech was convincing with its clear structure, its emotional impact and its strong content. The audience showed their enthusiasm with standing ovations and the jury awarded the coveted Excellence Award.

The International Speaker Slam was followed by over 100,000 viewers via live stream.

“I am overwhelmed and grateful for this award. It was a great experience speaking in front of an international audience and I am very happy that my message got through,” said Kirstin Doppelhammer after the award ceremony.

The International Speaker Slam was an inspiring and enriching experience for all participants. They were able to showcase their talent and skills as public speakers and network with people from all over the world.

The theme of the Passauerin is mental and physical self-healing. One of the most important topics of all today, because it examines all of our reasons why we might not feel good physically and mentally. This includes unresolved inner conflicts, obstructive beliefs, fears such as exam anxiety, experiences that burden us and much more. It also encourages more personal responsibility.

Kirstin Doppelhammer, married, 3 sons, as a coach, mentor and speaker, supports people who want to heal themselves mentally or physically, to find out the background and to resolve it – because in the beginning there is always the cause.

Coaching, mentoring, training, lectures

Mindset and mental and physical self-healing

Contact

Kirstin Doppelhammer

Kirstin Doppelhammer

Zaundorf 2a

94544 Hofkirchen

0171-4949341



