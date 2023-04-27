MENTAL HEALTH AT RISK IN CHILDREN WITH SEVERE PARENTS Psychology

Physical punishments make mental disorders more likely

Too strict parents can cause mental problems in children. This is stated in a study published in Epidemiology and Psychiatric Sciences by a team from the University of Cambridge led by Ioannis Katsantonis, who explains: «Screaming, isolating and physically punishing young children made it 1.5 times more likely that a child was at high risk to develop poor mental health by the age of nine”.

The study analyzed data from 7,500 Irish children whose mental health was assessed at ages 3, 5 and 9. About 10% were in a high-risk range for mental ill health, with symptoms such as anxiety, aggression and social isolation.

Children with strict parents, who habitually punished them even physically and generally subjected them to strict discipline, most frequently belonged to this group.

