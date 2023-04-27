Radical Announces ‘Radical’ Updates To Its Entry-Level Car – Gamereactor

Radical is one of those car brands that most people might not be familiar with, as it’s a niche company that creates vehicles for motorsports enthusiasts. But despite that, the company does have what it considers an entry-level car, and on that topic, it’s now updated that model.

Radical announced in a press release that it is giving its SR1 models the XXR treatment, which means it will improve the car’s engine, chassis design and durability to make it more efficient and faster on the track.

This isn’t the first time Radical has given its cars the XXR treatment, but it’s the first time its most accessible vehicle has received the package, and in fact the first major update to the SR1 in six years.

James Pinkerton, Radical Motorsport’s head of research, said:: “Although an entry-level racer, the SR1 XXR offers an excellent package with unbeatable value for money that will set you apart in a professionally managed race series.

The car is available to order today and is expected to enter production this summer, all ahead of shipments in early February 2024.