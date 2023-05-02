Messi in Saudi Arabia, PSG suspends him for 2 weeks

Paris Saint-Germain have opened disciplinary proceedings against their Argentine star Lionel Messi, who will be suspended “several days” after a trip to Saudi Arabia made without his club’s agreement. AFP learned it on Tuesday from a source familiar with the dossier. While several media including Rmc and L’Equipe report a two-week suspension, the source interviewed by AFP did not confirm the duration of the suspension, stating that the Argentine will be “absent for several days”.

Another source close to the club, for its part, indicated that the management would “probably” suspend Messi for two weeks, noting that “no one is above the institution”. “He can’t train, he can’t play and he won’t be paid for the time of the disciplinary proceedings against him,” the source continued.

The multiple Ballon d’Or winner was absent without the club’s permission after last Sunday’s home defeat of PSG against Lorient in Ligue 1 (3-1), and yesterday he missed the training session he was supposed to take part in .

In the meantime, Messi was seen in Saudi Arabia, of which the Argentine is a testimonial for the tourism agency. It is no coincidence that he promotes Saudi locations on his social networks. Messi also wrote in a post, “Who knew Saudi Arabia had so much greenery? I love to explore its wonders whenever I get the chance.”

The team from the French capital will face Troyes on Sunday evening for the 34th day of Ligue 1, a match that the reigning world champion could miss if this two-week suspension, as seems very likely, were to be confirmed. In any case, the Argentina captain, the source reported, will not participate in tomorrow’s PSG training session in Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

This disciplinary proceeding comes at a decisive moment for Messi’s future at PSG, 15 goals this season in Ligue 1, because the player has been inconsistent in recent games to the point of casting doubts on whether to renew his contract. In France it is said that Leo and his family would like to return to Barcelona, ​​but the Blaugrana club does not seem able to welcome him due to the costs of the operation, while in Saudi Arabia Al Ittihad would be ready to give him 94 million dollars a year in order to have it at least for two years.

