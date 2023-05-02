come Ravenlok, Escape 2 and Weird West

Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next 2 weeks, confirming the already announced Ravenclaw to which are added titles such as Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 e Weird WestWhile Shadowrun Trilogyalready available on consoles, is also coming to Game Pass PC.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

Redfall (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Out now

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Out now Ravenclaw (Cloud, Console and PC) – May 4th

(Cloud, Console and PC) – May 4th Weird West: Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X|S) – 8 maggio

(Xbox Series X|S) – 8 maggio Shadowrun Trilogy (PC) – May 9

(PC) – May 9 Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) – May 11

