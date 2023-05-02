Home » come Ravenlok, Escape 2 and Weird West
World

come Ravenlok, Escape 2 and Weird West

by admin
come Ravenlok, Escape 2 and Weird West

Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next 2 weeks, confirming the already announced Ravenclaw to which are added titles such as Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 e Weird WestWhile Shadowrun Trilogyalready available on consoles, is also coming to Game Pass PC.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

  • Redfall (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Out now
  • Ravenclaw (Cloud, Console and PC) – May 4th
  • Weird West: Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X|S) – 8 maggio
  • Shadowrun Trilogy (PC) – May 9
  • Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) – May 11

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Live Gold + EA Play + Cloud Gaming con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.

MX Video – Xbox Game Pass

See also  Brazil and China, because the monetary agreement that ousts the dollar can shock the world

You may also like

“If you fall in love, you give up...

Citizens of Serbia can receive a fine for...

Gershon Yabusele rejoices after the victory of Real...

The crook who managed to sell the Eiffel...

Moscow, another train in Bryansk derailed by an...

“Moscow attacked Ukraine”: India and China vote ‘against’...

Uganda’s parliament has approved a new bill against...

Orsa JJ4, the TAR of Trento suspends the...

Israel, PNA premier Mohammad Shtayyeh: “Adnan’s death is...

Labor Decree, Calderone on the income squeeze: “Those...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy