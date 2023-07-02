Home » Metacritic has revealed which are the games of 2023 with the highest average rating so far
Metacritic has revealed which are the games of 2023 with the highest average rating so far

The well-known vote aggregator Metacritic has unveiled the list of twenty games of the 2023 with the highest grade point average, at least so far. It is not surprising to see The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the first position, which really convinced everyone, but the other positions are also interesting.

Consider that the most recent releases, such as Final Fantasy XVI, are also included in the ranking. We will see at the end of the year which games will be added to the list and which will leave the top 20.

Let’s see the complete ranking:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) – 96
Metroid Prime Remastered (Switch) – 94
Resident Evil 4 remake (PS5) – 93
Street Fighter 6 (PS5) – 92
Dead Space (PS5) – 89
Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – 88
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (Switch) – 87
Hi-Fi Rush (Xbox Series X) – 87
Diablo IV (PC) – 87
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) – 85
Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (Switch) – 85
Humanity (PS5) – 85
A Space For The Unbound (Switch) – 85
Octopath Traveler II (Switch) – 84
The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog (PC) – 84
Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) – 84
Cassette Beasts (PC) – 84
Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society (Switch) – 83
Age of Wonders 4 (PC) – 83
Doomblade (PC) – 83

As you can see, Nintendo games occupy the top two positions, followed by Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6. Overall, almost all the biggest games of the year are present, including Hogwarts Legacy in sixteenth position.

