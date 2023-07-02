MediaMarkt sells highly acclaimed JBL speakers at the best price

A proven branded product at a discount price: a medium-sized Bluetooth box from JBL is currently on offer at MediaMarkt and Saturn.

Update from 07/01/2023: The Super Spar Finale campaign at MediaMarkt and Saturn is only valid until Monday, July 3rd, 2023, 11:59 p.m. – and only while stocks last. Who is for the JBL Charge 4 for 99 euros interested, still has the chance.

JBL Charge 4 for 99 euros at MediaMarkt and Saturn

At MediaMarkt you can currently get the JBL Charge 4 for 99 euros. There are no shipping costs. The offer is valid as part of the “Super Spar Sale Finale” campaign until July 3, 2023. The loudspeaker can also be found at Saturn, here too for 99 euros.

JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker (Black)

You can safely ignore the recommended retail price of 179 euros given by MediaMarkt. A more realistic comparison price is the almost 135 euros that other retailers recently asked for the Charge 4. So in the end it’s still an attractive offer.

JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker specs

The JBL Charge 4 can accept music via 3.5mm jack and charge other devices such as mobile phones via USB.Dimensions: 22 x 9.5 x 9.3 cmWeight 0.96 kgBluetooth version 4.2Up to 20 hours playback timeWaterproof against intermittent Submerge (IPX7) Power bank function The Charge 4 can charge other devices such as mobile phones via USB (Image source: JBL) JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker (black) now from €99.00 at MediaMarkt

For whom is the JBL Charge 4 worthwhile?

What is the catch? Well, the JBL Charge 4 was already in the Sommer 2018 presented. The model is already a few years old and in 2021 it received a technically slightly improved successor in the form of the JBL Charge 5 (including Bluetooth 5.1 and JBL PartyBoost for connecting multiple boxes). However, the newer speaker is also a bit more expensive, so Amazon costs almost 150 euros for the JBL Charge 5.

However, the discontinued model Charge 4 can still meet most of the requirements that are placed on the name JBL. The box is built sturdily and the sound is amazingly powerful for its size class. The renowned trade magazine Whathifi awarded the top rating of 5 stars in the test at the time, and Techradar at least 4.5 stars. The JBL Charge 4 is therefore an option for anyone who wants to spend as little money as possible on a Bluetooth speaker that has been proven to be good and can live with the fact that the box is no longer state-of-the-art in terms of sound and technology.

