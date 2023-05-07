Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake: PS5 exclusive and PlayStation Showcase announcement, according to Nick Baker

According to an indiscretion launched by Nick Baker, the co-founder of Xbox Era, and partially corroborated by Jez Corden, journalist of Windows Central, Konami would be ready to announce the much talked about remake di Metal Gear Solid 3 during a PlayStation Showcase which will take place shortly. Not only that, Baker says that this remake could also be a PS5 exclusive or at least have content reserved for PlayStation users only.

The indiscretion was launched during the last episode of the XboxEra podcast, where however Baker did not add further details other than those already reported above. The interesting thing is that the tip was also commented on by Jesus Cordenwho stated that he doesn’t know for sure if it’s true, but that he has heard in turn that “Sony has made a deal with Konami for Silent Hill, Metal Gear and maybe even a new Castlevania”.

Clearly they are indiscretions and as such they should be taken with a grain of salt, pending any official confirmation or denial. It must be said that in unsuspecting times Baker had “got it right” on Final Fantasy 16’s temporal exclusivity for PS5 and that it is not the first time that rumors have circulated rumors relative a un remake di Metal Gear Solid 3.

In February, for example, VGC colleagues said that Konami was planning to announce this remake and a new Castlevania during E3 2023. Now that the Los Angeles event has been cancelled, it is not excluded that the Japanese company has decided to present these two alleged projects on other occasions and in this sense a PlayStation Showcase or a large-caliber State of Play could prove to be perfect showcases. We’ll see.