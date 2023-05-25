Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the Remake is official, announced with a trailer

Giving reason to the numerous rumors that emerged previously, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake it is reality and it was announced during the PlayStation Showcase with a first presentation trailer that appears to be built in computer graphics: the game will come to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Update: Konami has confirmed that Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, therefore it will be a multiplatform title, even if there is not yet a precise timing for the release.

The video showed virtually nothing of the game, focusing on a vague one introduction narrative character that illustrated the typical jungle setting and obviously Snake, but that’s enough to trigger the joy of the many fans.

We are therefore waiting to find out more but in the meantime there is confirmation that the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater exists and is on its way, even if it isn’t there yet release date.

The rumors that claimed it was not an exclusive are also confirmed PS5: it should also be destined to arrive on PC and Xbox Series X | S, but for the moment it has been announced as “coming to PS5”, in a still vague way.

It is, of course, a total remake of the third chapter, which should bring with it a significant technical update to the original Konami game, waiting to find out more.