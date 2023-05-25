Home » Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the Remake is official, announced with a trailer
Health

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the Remake is official, announced with a trailer

by admin
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the Remake is official, announced with a trailer

Giving reason to the numerous rumors that emerged previously, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake it is reality and it was announced during the PlayStation Showcase with a first presentation trailer that appears to be built in computer graphics: the game will come to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Update: Konami has confirmed that Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, therefore it will be a multiplatform title, even if there is not yet a precise timing for the release.

The video showed virtually nothing of the game, focusing on a vague one introduction narrative character that illustrated the typical jungle setting and obviously Snake, but that’s enough to trigger the joy of the many fans.

We are therefore waiting to find out more but in the meantime there is confirmation that the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater exists and is on its way, even if it isn’t there yet release date.

The rumors that claimed it was not an exclusive are also confirmed PS5: it should also be destined to arrive on PC and Xbox Series X | S, but for the moment it has been announced as “coming to PS5”, in a still vague way.

It is, of course, a total remake of the third chapter, which should bring with it a significant technical update to the original Konami game, waiting to find out more.

See also  Disability and cancer, Favo: "More research and better access to screening, diagnosis and treatment to eliminate inequalities"

You may also like

What helps against slugs in the garden? |...

Saturated fats and carbohydrates useful for the heart

A new pandemic will arrive and it will...

Agreement on a common starting point for the...

practice dr Rein & Colleagues: Your experts for...

Sports citadel of Barcola and gym in via...

Topic skin: ask the OÖN doctor

LIVE Italy-Netherlands 3-1, LIVE volleyball friendly: Azzurri winners...

Herbal sedatives: From hops to lavender – many...

ANTI-COVID VACCINE, THE CAUSE OF MYOCARDITIS MAYBE DISCOVERED...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy