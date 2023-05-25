Ukraine news: Bundeswehr gets 18 new Leopard 2 tanks | Current Europe | DW

The essentials in brief:

According to participants, the budget committee of the Bundestag has approved around 525 million euros for the procurement of 18 Leopard 2A8 battle tanks. They are to replace the 18 modern Leopard 2A6 tanks that Germany surrendered to Ukraine at the end of March. The FDP budget politician Karsten Klein spoke of an “important building block for the defense capabilities of the armed forces”. Don’t just replace that to them Ukraine delivered material, but equip the main battle tank with new defense systems.

The Greens budget politician Sebastian Schäfer said: “The rapid procurement of Leopard 2 and other self-propelled howitzers after deliveries to the Ukraine shows that we are now taking a new approach to procurement. Products that are available on the market are ordered.” The framework agreements also made it possible to quickly place further orders. “At the same time, we invite our international partners to get involved in this procurement project. In this way, costs can be reduced. The industry benefits from better planning of production.” The Leopard 2 is considered the main weapon of the German armored forces. It has been in series production since 1978 and is constantly being modernized.

In view of the Ukraine war, the Czech Republic is upgrading its armored forces

The NATO partner Czech Republic acquires 246 CV90 armored personnel carriers from the British armaments group BAE Systems. Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said in Prague that the contracts had already been signed. The costs amount to the equivalent of around 2.5 billion euros. Czech industry will be involved in the production of the CV90 armored personnel carriers. The CV90 (combat vehicle 90) was originally developed for the needs of the Swedish army.

At the same time, the cabinet in Prague instructed the minister to start negotiations with Germany and any other countries on a joint purchase of Leopard tanks in the latest 2A8 version. This makes it possible to negotiate more favorable terms, Cernochova said. The negotiations are still “at the very beginning”.

Russian warship survives speedboat attack

According to military information from Moscow, a Russian warship was attacked by three unmanned speedboats in the southern Black Sea. The Defense Ministry in Moscow blamed Ukraine for the early Wednesday morning attack. The three boats, also called drone ships, were destroyed, a spokesman said. The attacked reconnaissance ship “Iwan Churs” is therefore about 140 kilometers northeast of the Bosphorus Strait to secure natural gas pipelines Turkish Stream and Blue Stream. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s flagship Moskva sank in April last year. Russia spoke of an “explosion on board”. Ukraine said it sunk the warship with rocket fire.

Zelenskyj: F-16 fighter jets would be a sign of Russia’s failure

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has high hopes for the promised US F-16 fighter jets. They would not only strengthen the country’s defence, but would also send a strong signal that Russia’s aggression would fail, Zelensky said in his evening speech. The faster a decision about the aircraft is implemented, the better. “The most important thing is speed in training and in delivery.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honors Ukrainian soldiers in Vuhledar

On the fringes of the G7 summit of leading democratic economic powers last week, US President Joe Biden basically cleared the way for a coalition of allies to deliver F-16 jets to Ukraine. Ukrainian fighter pilots are to be trained to fly the machines.

Zelenskyy also appealed to the people of Iran not to support the delivery of Iranian kamikaze drones to Russia. Although Ukraine has learned to stop most attacks with the Shahed attack drones, there are still hits. The drone attacks on civilians are carried out by Russia – “but with their weapons”.

Russian militia announce further attacks on Russia

After the recent attacks on targets in the Russian border region, the leader of a Russian volunteer militia has announced new attacks. “I think you’ll see us on the other side again,” Denis Kapustin, commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), told reporters on the Ukrainian side of the border. “I can’t reveal what’s to come, I can’t even reveal the direction.” The Russian-Ukrainian border is quite long. “There will again be a place where things get hot.”

The RVC has recent attacks on targets in the Bolgorod border region claimed for himself. According to their own statements, this and the Legion of Freedom of Russia consist of Russian fighters who are against the government in Moscow. They are therefore operating from Ukraine. Russia, on the other hand, has blamed Ukrainian nationalists and said on Tuesday the attackers had been pushed back. More than 70 of them were killed. The militias denied the Russian claims about the casualties. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the actions.

WHO members condemn Russian attacks on health facilities

World Health Organization (WHO) member states have condemned Russia’s attacks on health facilities in Ukraine. A draft resolution submitted by Kiev and allied states was passed with a clear majority of 80 votes to nine, with 52 abstentions. It “strongly condemns” the Russian attack on Ukraine and calls on Moscow to “immediately stop all attacks on hospitals and other health facilities” in Ukraine.

26 of the 27 member states of the European Union approved the resolution – only Hungary did not vote. In addition to Russia, China, North Korea, Syria, Belarus, Cuba and Algeria voted against the bill. According to the latest WHO data, 974 attacks on health facilities have been identified in Ukraine so far, and 101 people have died.

