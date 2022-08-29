TIANJIN – Hundreds, perhaps a thousand, of North Korean workers would be ready to pack their bags once the borders, now sealed due to Covid, are reopened. Destination: the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine, alongside the Russians. Objective: to participate in the reconstruction of the infrastructures destroyed by the bombing. And thus ensure Kim Jong-un a source of income that the regime badly needs.
See also Many countries have reported cases of childhood hepatitis of unknown etiology, with as many as 74 cases in the UK!Often accompanied by jaundice, or with gastrointestinal symptoms | Daily Economic News