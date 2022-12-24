Home World Cardinal Krajewski: I told the Pope about this mission – Vatican News
Cardinal Krajewski: I told the Pope about this mission – Vatican News

In order to bring the Pope’s concern to the Ukrainian people, Card Krajewski, director of the Pontifical Societies, continues his journey in the country. The cardinal went to Kyiv on the 23rd, bringing with him a generator and thermal clothing.

(Vatican News Network)Cardinal Krajewski, director of the Papal Societies, exchanged messages with Pope Francis, ending his mission in Lviv. He set off for Ukraine again on December 17, bringing generators and thermal clothing to the people of the country.

“I sent a voice message to the Holy Father, the Pope, explaining what I was doing, where I was, and what I was doing these days,” the cardinal told SciNews. Immediately he sent me a long message , he encouraged me and told me that his heart is broken for Ukraine and that his solidarity is with the country…”

After a few days in Lviv, the director of the Pope’s Societies left on December 23 for the capital, Kyiv, where he will spend Christmas. “It takes an hour and a half just to get out of the city,” said Cardinal Krajewski. He got into the car at 5 o’clock that morning and drove a truck full of thermal clothes through different war zones. Many people donated generously through the crowdfunding platform, and 111,000 euros were used to buy clothes.

The cardinal said of the past few days of carrying out this mission, “I am very happy that we have been able to bring many generators and many things to people who lack electricity and water these days. It is a drop of water, but it becomes a river. , the rivers flow into the sea. We should think according to the logic of the Gospel. We do small things, but the great things belong to the Lord”.

In addition, Cardinal Krajewski also revealed his feelings in Ukraine this time. Since the outbreak of the war, he has visited Ukraine several times. “The journey was not easy, the people suffered deeply,” said the cardinal. In addition to the pain, there is also consolation, finding that many people do not hesitate to offer assistance. “I see the volunteers every day and they are amazing, amazing…”.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

