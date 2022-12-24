[NTD Times Beijing time on December 24, 2022]After Beijing, the epidemic in Shanghai has also entered an outbreak period. After the intensive care unit in Shanghai was full in the past few days, videos of a large number of dead bodies piled up in Shanghai funeral parlors were also exposed on social media.

On the 23rd, the Twitter account “Minsheng Baitai”, which has been posting videos of “funeral parlors” in many places in mainland China for several days, released a video that was said to be a live video on December 23 in Shanghai.

The video shows that the body racks of the funeral parlor, on the ground, and in the corridor are filled with yellow body bags one by one, with almost no place to plug in. The scene is shocking.

Earlier, an online video showed that there was a long queue of patients in a Shanghai hospital, and there were dead bodies on some hospital beds.

Bloomberg reported on the 21st that doctors in the intensive care unit of Shanghai Tongren Hospital were dealing with a large number of critically ill patients in the corridor. A doctor at a private hospital also said Shanghai now looked a lot like Beijing in terms of infections.

On the 23rd, the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica of the Chinese Academy of Sciences issued an obituary for the death of Jiang Hualiang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and director of the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Jiang Hualiang was born in 1965 and is only 57 years old this year.

Netizens recalled that in January 2020, it was Jiang Hualiang who claimed that Shuanghuanglian could fight the new crown virus, which ignited the first wave of panic buying of traditional Chinese medicine in the country.

Zhang Wenhong, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Huashan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University in Shanghai, said on December 18 that Shanghai has entered a stage of rapid infection and an exponential rise in the number of cases, and preparations must be made to slowly get out of the epidemic in the first half of next year.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Xue Fei/Editor in charge: Xu Gengwen)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/23/a103605279.html