The Giallorossi forward: “Moments of crisis happen, I can still score more goals than last year. Missing the World Cup? A disappointment, but it will make me stronger”
A fluctuating retreat, a bit like his season, in which so far he has alternated good things (although not many) with other less so. However, Tammy Abraham leaves Portugal on the rise, with the match against Rkc Waalwijk which saw him score again (the last one came on 9 November at Sassuolo) and also gave away the 3- 0. In short, a game that put a smile back on him.
See also Conte: I am honest with Mourinho and respect each other. We will all be challengers in the league – yqqlm