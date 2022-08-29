VIGHIGNOLO (MI)

Robbio’s journey to the Coppa Italia of Mr. Devis Barbin begins with a heavy defeat (4-0). Yesterday afternoon in Vighignolo, a hamlet of Settimo Milanese, the grenade team fell sharply against the hosts. The Lomellini fielded a very young formation and, after a balanced first half and lacking in real scoring opportunities, collapsed in the second half, probably also paying for the preparation loads of this pre-season phase.

balanced start

In the first half the game is balanced: the grenade guests have a better start, but are struggling to become dangerous on the part of the August goalkeeper. A flare-up, then it is the hosts who try to take control of the pace of the match, but the Milanese pressure only translates into one in Azzarone’s free-kick that ends just wide. A first half with few emotions ends 0-0, a result that reflects well the progress of the match. In the second half, however, the situation changes: the Robbio drops physically and the Vighignolo gradually takes control of the race. At 17 ‘the hosts unlock the game: it all stems from a free kick by Castelnuovo from the top of the penalty area, the ball reaches the center of the area where Gentile touches it just enough to put in the net and unlock the score. Now Vighignolo attacks with intensity and at 20 ‘doubles with a great shot by Azzarone who kisses the post before slipping into the net. The guests are unable to react and are prey to the advances of the home team which in the 26th minute also touches the third goal when Scotti kicks with a sure shot, but Bonassi opposes with his foot and deflects in a corner kick, saving with a great intervention a goal that seemed to have been made. The score, however, widens further: at 39 ‘in fact, great action by the hosts finalized by Gentile who overtakes Bonassi with a ball that slowly slips into the net. The game is now in the archive and has nothing more to say, but there is still time in the 43rd minute for the Milanese team’s poker when Scotti scores 4-0 with a powerful and precise shot at the far post which, once again, leaves no way out for Bonassi. Thus ends, with a heavy defeat that, in fact, brings Robbio closer to elimination in the group of the Italian Cup. Robbio will be back on the pitch on Tuesday evening at 20.30 when they host Assago.

a difficult cup future

To still hope for the next round, a very large victory would be needed and then a favorable result in the last match between Assago and Vighignolo. A mountain to climb. In any case, there will be a lot of work to be done for the grenades in view of the debut in the league next Sunday, when the Milanese of Rozzano will arrive at the Comunale in via dell’Artigianato. –

alberto colli franzone