Pardubice – Jablonec 2:0, Pardubice already decided in the first half and are sure of a draw

Pardubice have one point ahead of Zlín and two points ahead of Brno before Sunday’s final match in Ostrava. The worst teams in the table will face each other for second place in the play-off. Jablonec, who already had a certain stay among the elite, lost for the first time in the superstructure. He continues to lose two points to the leader of the group in order to save Ostrava.

Pardubice started with a big onslaught. Icha’s shot was caught by the goalkeeper Hanuš, but in the eighth minute the East Bohemians made their first breakthrough. Pikul crossed into the box and Sychra opened the scoring from close range. He scored the third goal in the league season.

In the 26th minute, the home team added a second goal. The header bounced off the crossbar into the post and then to Černý, who headed the ball into the net. The 38-year-old striker scored for the second time in a row in the top competition and for the sixth time overall in the season.

Photo: Josef Vostárek, CTK Vojtěch Sychra is happy about the opening goal of the match

On the other side, the volley of Jablonec’s best scorer Chramosta was eliminated by the Romanian goalkeeper Nita, who made a big mistake on Sunday in the 1:2 home defeat against Zlín. Just before the break, Sychra could add the third Pardubice goal, but Hanuš caught him with a timely run.

In the second half, the injured Nita was replaced by Markovič, who, after less than five minutes on the pitch, knocked out Sejko’s header. In the 63rd minute, he also made an excellent save against Polidar’s free kick. Hanuš again dealt with an attempt by Darmovzal.

In the end, substitute Patrák could have dramatized the duel, but he narrowly missed the Pardubice goal with a cross shot. Jablonec did not win away in the league for the fifth time in a row. For the third time in the season of the top competition, the home team rejoiced in a mutual duel.