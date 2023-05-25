“…and then I might as well stop”

It will be a season conclusion worthy of his thirty-year career that of Max Pezzali, at the Circus Maximus for what will probably become his biggest concert ever

And Circus Maximus a Circus Max it’s a moment. Max Pezzali presented today in Rome, with a particularly crowded press conference in the Campidoglio, what will certainly become one of the most important live events of 2023. An extraordinary date that will close its summer tour and which, like last year’s stadium concerts, also includes a large number of notable guests.

Max Pezzali at the Circus Maximus

Respecting what is not a cliché but simply his way of being, Max Pezzali he shows up in the Campidoglio riding his Harley Davidson. Or rather… one of his. His collection is quite extensive. Some of him he has kept since the beginning of his career with the Mauro Repetto they 883. In particular just one Sportsterthe first one he bought with the rich income from They killed Spider-Man. Others he bought, resold and customized.

In Rome it presents itself with a recent model, the enduro, very different from the very noisy models with which it loved to roam around the university premises and those of Borgo Ticino. For him it is the first time in the town hall of Rome…

First time at the Capitol

The concert of Pezzali al Circus Maximus is scheduled for 2 September, the only one of its summer season. It is the same space, gigantic, where Springsteen last Sunday it brought 60 thousand people and where i Genesis brought together half a million spectators in the legendary free concert of 2007. Pezzali he is one of the few in Italy who can think of filling an arena that can also be frightening…

“I have played many times in Rome, almost always at the PalaEur. Al Campidoglio is my first time and I’m also a little excited – Pezzali says – it’s not every day that you get to talk about such an important project. Circus Maximus is… the best! One of those things that once you’ve done it you might as well think about quitting the next day. Of course, after playing at San Siro, one of those things you dream of all your life, the Circus Maximus is another challenge that excites me”.

Many friends on stage

Come a San Siro, Pezzali does not want to face the challenge alone: “I wanted to involve many people who have always been close to me. Who, like the Article 31s, has shared a long way. In the 90s we shared snacks, drinks and dressing rooms with them. There will be Paola and Chiara to whom I am linked not only by many memories of the stage and on tour but also by a long friendship. And then there will be the whole gang of Albertino’s old DeeJay Time”.

A show within the show that will also involve Colapesce Dimartino, Dargen D’Amico, Sangiovanni and Lazza in a path that from the 90s leads up to the present but always according to a common thread that is not only artistic, but also narrative.

“Everybody’s Big Brother”

Paula and Clare they were born with Max Pezzali going on stage when Mauro Repetto had already left 883. Two o’clock Iezzi sisters, also discovered by Cecchetto who had noticed them in some Milanese clubs where they performed with various cover bands, went on tour for two years and almost 100 concerts. Neck acoustic guitar and choral arrangements.

Honored Alexandercouncilor of the Municipality of Rome for major events, is particularly involved in the decision to focus on Pezzali: “I was 12 when Nord Sud Ovest Est came out with them we cried, we had fun, we fell in love, we hoped with Max’s songs that you can’t help but love. It’s like he’s an added brother or a close friend. Someone who always knows how to interpret the dreams and hopes of the new generations. Which in the meantime have changed but continue to see it as a point of reference”.

“I will not be like Jovanotti”

Funny the way Max Pezzali he tells what his show will be like. More concerts or more happenings? Maybe like Jovanotti’s? “Noooo – he scoffs – I am and remain a forced man, a tamarro like when we made our debut with Mauro Repetto. It will be a big but simple thing. People like me keep thinking that if I made it, anyone can make it”.

Roma it has been his city for some time, where he got married and started a family: “I really love going around the city on my motorbike. I like looking at it from the Gianicolo terrace, going as far as the Zodiac and taking my time to reflect. I learned here that you have no control over many things. So you can’t solve them. In Rome I learned to say… sticazzi. Here I even made friends with a wild boar that every evening was waiting for me outside the house, staring at me and waiting for a greeting”.