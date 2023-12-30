Mexico’s New Megapharmacy of Wellbeing Faces Challenges in Inaugural Implementation

The Inauguration of Mexico’s Megapharmacy of Wellbeing Falls Short

The much-anticipated inauguration of the Megapharmacy of Wellbeing in Huehuetoca, State of Mexico, took place this Friday with great enthusiasm from officials and cheers from guests in attendance. However, the implementation of the megapharmacy was once again half-hearted, with promises that it would soon work for the benefit of Mexicans and end the shortage of medicines.

Described by the presidential voice in superlative terms as “perhaps the largest in the world,” the megapharmacy began operating with only 18 thousand pieces of medicines, barely filling a few shelves in the immense and empty complex.

Despite the grandiose promises, the megapharmacy does not yet have a single vehicle dedicated to transporting medicines, and the warehouse is far from being supplied to its full capacity. With only around twenty employees observed during the inauguration, it is evident that the megapharmacy faces significant challenges in meeting the needs of more than 90 million citizens with social security.

The space, which spans 45 hectares, with only nine covered, houses a dry network storage warehouse and other facilities to store specialized medications. However, the shelves remain mostly unoccupied, and refrigerators and freezers stand empty.

During the inauguration, citizens were allowed to tour the facilities and express their thoughts to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. While some expressed admiration, others voiced skepticism about the megapharmacy’s ability to deliver on its promises.

Despite the challenges, the megapharmacy’s facilities have been certified by Cofepris and are equipped with necessary sanitary measures and emergency exits. The space also houses a call center with 20 operators, who received 200 calls in the first three hours of operations.

While the megapharmacy represents a new strategy for the transformation of Mexico’s health system, its current state raises doubts about its ability to deliver on its ambitious promises. The hope and skepticism voiced during the inauguration reflect the uncertainty surrounding the megapharmacy’s future success.

Share this: Facebook

X

