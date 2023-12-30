Home » With contribution from Honduran Luis Palma, Celtic beats Rangers and wins the Scottish Classic
Honduran Footballer Makes Impressive Debut in Scottish Classic

Luis Enrique Palma Oseguera, hailing from Honduras, made quite the impression in his first Scottish classic as his team, Celtic, emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Rangers. The game, which took place at Celtic Park, saw Palma starting and playing for 87 minutes, with his team securing a crucial victory.

Palma, also known as “Bicho,” may not have had a standout performance, but he played a key role in one of Celtic’s goals. This marks a significant achievement for the Honduran player, and he has closed the year 2023 as the most outstanding Legionnaire.

Throughout the season, Palma has achieved nine assists in the Scottish Premier League, in addition to scoring five goals in his campaign and two in the UEFA Champions League. His contributions on the field have been crucial to Celtic’s success.

During the classic, Palma played a pivotal role in setting up a goal, with his corner kick leading to a successful conversion by his teammate Paulo Bernardo. Despite not scoring himself, Palma’s impact on the game was notable.

Following his notable contribution, Palma was replaced by his teammate Liel Abada at the 83rd minute. Despite his absence from the field, Celtic was able to hold on and secure a 2-1 victory, further solidifying their position at the top of the standings.

Celtic’s victory has now positioned them at the top of the league standings with 51 points, leaving Rangers trailing at 43 points in second place, with two games in hand. The team, along with Palma, is now gearing up for their next game against Saint Mirren on January 2, marking their first game of 2024. The upcoming match promises to be another exciting opportunity for Palma to showcase his skills on the field.

