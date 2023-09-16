Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Exits First Game of Series with Calf Injury

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Exits Game Due to Calf Injury

MIAMI – The Atlanta Braves’ celebration as champions of the National League East Division has been dampened by an injury to Venezuelan star Ronald Acuña Jr. The outfielder left the team’s first game against the Miami Marlins on Friday night at loanDepot Park due to a right calf injury. The Braves ultimately lost the game 9-6.

Acuña expressed optimism about his condition after the game, stating, “I feel good. I just felt like a cramp. But yeah, we’ll see how tomorrow comes and [cómo] I sit down and you know, see if I play.”

The injury occurred in the top of the eighth inning when Acuña hit a grounder that resulted in a double play. Following the play, he did not run to first base. However, he walked to right field and seemed fine until Braves trainers and manager Brian Snitker intervened. Acuña was subsequently replaced in the order by Forrest Wall.

Speaking about Acuña’s condition, Snitker commented, “I only had tightness in my calf, so I want to make sure [de que está bien]. I saw him touching himself after the shift, so he’s going to get treatment… I have no idea. I don’t know how bad it is, or what it is, anything.”

Acuña, who is just three home runs away from achieving a 40-40 season, had a successful performance prior to his injury, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. He also reached 200 hits for the first time in his career and currently leads the Braves in batting average at .337.

As the Braves continue their series against the Marlins, the team and fans anxiously await an update on Acuña’s condition and hope for a swift recovery for the talented player.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

