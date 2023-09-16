President AMLO to Give Penultimate Cry of Independence in Mexico City’s Zócalo

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) will give the penultimate Cry of Independence this September 15, from the National Palace, in the Zócalo of Mexico City (CDMX) and in Fuerza Informativa Azteca you will be able to find out minute by minute how the event takes place in alive.

Like every year, the president will receive the flag of Mexico, go out to the balcony of the National Palace and give the penultimate Cry of Independence of his mandate along with the speech, since elections will be held in the country next year.

Grupo Frontera sings during the Cry of Independence in CDMX

At 10:00 p.m., Grupo Frontera came out on stage, it was the most anticipated show for Mexicans who came to the Zócalo to celebrate the Cry of Independence in 2023. Frontera opened its participation with the song “No se va”, one of the group’s most popular songs.

Yahritza and Her Essence are booed in the Zócalo

The group Yahritza and Su Esencia took the stage of the Zócalo in the celebrations of the Cry of Independence this September 15, 2023, to perform the song “Frágil”, a song with which they became known in Mexico. At the end of his performance, Yahritza thanked President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for inviting them to celebrate the Independence of Mexico. However, the group was booed during its presentation in the Plaza de la Constitución, because a few weeks ago it was involved in a controversy for criticizing the country.

The celebration of Independence begins in the capital’s Zócalo

With a few minutes delay due to the rain, the celebration of the 213th anniversary of the Independence of Mexico began this September 15 in the Zócalo of the City. The National Dance Seedbed, accompanied by the Community Orchestra and National Choir, opened the national celebrations. The Mexican singer Regina Orozco took the stage to perform songs like “El Sinaloense” before the thousands of attendees who came to the Plaza de la Constitución this September 15, 2023 to celebrate the National Holidays.

CDMX mayors celebrate the Cry of Independence

Although the largest event was held in the Zócalo, the capital’s mayors also celebrated the Cry of Independence with music. In some, the event was delayed up to an hour and a half due to heavy rain. In Coyoacán, the H-KINXOC folkloric ballet delighted attendees with typical dances. The second number starred Mijares, who made the neighbors sing. The inhabitants of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office danced to the rhythm of “The rose bush has thorns”, “I feel again” and “I will not forgive you” with the Cañaveral Group.

Rain delays the start of the concert for a few minutes

Although it stopped raining, the start of the events in the Zócalo was delayed a few minutes. It was planned that the Semilleros Creativos group would open the celebration of the National Holidays at 7:30 p.m., however, 10 minutes have passed and it has not started. After it started to rain, the people who were on the Zócalo plateau moved to take refuge on the banks; More than an hour later, when the heavy rain subsided, they began to gather again, while others began to arrive. People arrived with raincoats and umbrellas to protect themselves from the rain as the concert began for the 213th anniversary of the beginning of Mexico’s Independence.

They activate a yellow alert for rain prior to the Cry of Independence

Around 5:00 p.m. it began to rain heavily in the Zócalo, some people were already there, as they arrived around 3:00 p.m., to be closer to the stage. In the country’s capital, a yellow alert was activated due to the persistence of heavy rains on the night of September 15 in all municipalities, confirmed the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection.

Vendors installed in the Zócalo

After two years, the vendors were able to stand outside the National Palace again to offer their products, where people can find everything from mustaches, headbands, dresses, charro suits and flags, ranging from 5 to 200 pesos.

Ken Salazar sends congratulations to Mexico

Ken Salazar, United States ambassador to Mexico, congratulated the country on Independence Day this September 15, with a message shared through his social networks. “Congratulations to all Mexicans on Independence Day. Long live Mexico! Long live the relationship between Mexico and the United States,” she wrote on her X account, formerly Twitter.

Streets closed for the celebrations of September 15 in the Zócalo

If you plan to go to the Zócalo to give the Cry of Independence, take into account that there will be streets and Metro stations closed, so you don’t get stuck in traffic, know which ones they are. Several streets in the Historic Center will be closed today, September 15, for the celebrations of the National Holidays: Avenida 20 de Noviembre, 16 de Septiembre, 5 de Febrero, Francisco I. Madero, 5 de Mayo, Monte de Piedad, Seminario and Moneda. The Metro stations that will close are: Pino Suárez, on Line 2; Fine Arts, Lines 2 and 8; Allende, Line 2 and San Juan de Letrán, Line 8.

Will it rain today during the Cry of Independence in the Zócalo?

According to the climate report from the National Water Commission (Conagua), heavy rains are expected to occur on September 15 in several states of the country. Around 5:00 in the afternoon it began to rain in the central area of ​​CDMX, so the people waiting to give the Shout looked for a place to take shelter.

What time is AMLO’s Cry of Independence in the Zócalo?

After several hours of concert in the capital’s Zócalo, the president will go out to the balcony to give the Cry of Independence; He will name the heroes who gave us freedom and give his speech. President AMLO’s Cry of Independence will begin at 11:00 p.m., the entire protocol is expected to last around 30 minutes, and then continue with the concert.

What time does Grupo Frontera sing at the Zócalo on September 15?

The event in the capital’s Zócalo will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Los Semilleros, a group of boys, girls and young people who came together based on a strategy to promote artistic development. At 10:00 p.m. Grupo Frontera is expected to take the stage, after an hour they will pause to give way to the Cry of Independence, and then continue playing for another hour.

