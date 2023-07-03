Mammuthus – Imperator – EP Review

Mammuthus – Imperator

Origin: Wellington / New Zealand

Release: 07.07.2023

Label: Self Release

Duration: 29:49

Genre: Doom Metal / Stoner Rock

Mammuthus from distant New Zealand appeared for the first time in 2020 with a four-track EP. From this old material there are two songs in a new form on the debut album Imperator done.

Although I’m a bit tired of the many band names with all shades and variations of the name Mammut, in this case the name fits the musical program. That means too good German that Mammuthus tear down the hut with a mighty pounding.

Ten tons of pressure

Mammuthus Imperator – the band name and album title linked together is the Latin name for the extinct prairie mammoth. With a body weight of ten tons at the time, it was probably one of the heaviest mammoth species to be found, which was particularly widespread in America. The band has already completely spoiled the musical direction for us. Ultra fat doom meets desert dusty stoner.

That’s how the album continues Holy Goat massive and massive in motion. Nothing about the concept is actually new and still pull us Mammuthus immediately to their page how to HERE can listen to. The riffs that weigh tons are backed by the powerful but clear vocals of Josh Micallef accompanied. Every tone is comprehensible, every word sounds understandable and so the shoulder to shoulder with the listener succeeds quickly.

Long Drive grooves a bit faster than the doomy opener and thus develops more stoner feeling. It is striking that the trio is relatively short and sweet. The majority of the songs range from three to four minutes. Despite the seven songs, this only allows the designation of a half-hour EP, but the ideas are all album-worthy.

All the fuzz in the world combined

Backdoor was already included on the band’s first EP and fits seamlessly into the current structure. A track heavier and nastier then sounds King Of THe Dead. Here the vocals sound through the contribution of Mark Mundell the band Planet of the Dead much harsher and colder. No wonder his band is more rooted in the sludge. The guitar riffs are also quite long and probably have all the fuzzy effects of this world in one. The bass and the drums break through the slow motion and combine with the nasty vocals to create a powerful number.

Nothing quite as impressive as a giant black one Monolith. The instrumental of the same name seems just as immovable and gigantic. This composition is not only heavy but also playful and contains a psychedelic touch. The fact that the song finally explodes in structured chaos was not foreseeable at first and is one of the many ideas that came up Imperator hide.

It ends in a supernova

Where does stoner end and what is pure doom? Bloodworm offers almost three minutes of writhing doom, enriched with the brand’s fattest riffs Tony Iommi. Then this song explodes like a supernova, releasing all of its energy and ending just as quickly as it glowed.

The conclusion is a piece that doesn’t actually fit into the program. Reason is that of guest singer Emma Jayne Thorpe presented with great feeling Formless. Again the band lulls us to safety for five minutes before everything changes and Mammuthus put a brute counter-stamp on the clear beauty of the song. A piece that is skilfully done, but shows that corrections can still be expected in the future musical orientation of the band.

Conclusion

Mammuthus combine pounding doom with stoner and isolated psychedelic elements. Short, crisp pieces and successful guest contributions contribute to the versatility and lift Imperator out of the established monotony of the genre. 8 / 10

Line Up

Josh Micallef – vocals, guitar

Matt Bradford – Bass

Jay Rodeo – drums

Tracklist

01. Holy Goat

02. Long Drive

03. Backdoor

04. King of the Dead (feat. Mark Mundell)

05. Monolith

06. Bloodworm

07. Formless (feat. EJ Thorpe)

Links

Facebook Mammuthus

Instagram mammothus

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – Mammon’s Throne – Mammon’s Throne

EP Review – Wyoming Young And Strong – Bend The Night

Album Review – Loose Sutures – Sado Sex for Dummies

Cool article? Discuss with us on Facebook!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

