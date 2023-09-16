Home » Son of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, Ovidio Guzmán López, Extradited to the United States
Son of 'El Chapo' Guzmán, Ovidio Guzmán López, Extradited to the United States

Son of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, Ovidio Guzmán López, Extradited to the United States

Mexican Cartel Leader Ovidio Guzmán Extradited to the US

Ovidio Guzmán López, better known by his alias “El Ratón,” has been extradited to the United States from Mexico, according to reports from various US media outlets. Guzmán López, the son of notorious drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, was said to have arrived in Chicago, Illinois, although Mexican authorities have yet to confirm this information.

The extradition comes after Guzmán López had been held in the Altiplano maximum security prison in the State of Mexico since his arrest in Sinaloa earlier this year. He now faces multiple drug trafficking charges in the United States, at least 11 of them, as requested by the Joe Biden government.

Observers speculate that Guzmán López’s extradition might further strain the already tense relationship between Mexico and the US regarding drug trafficking. It marks a significant development in the ongoing fight against organized crime in Mexico.

This news follows the recent release of Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, who served nearly two years of her three-year sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering in the United States. During her trial, both prosecution and defense stated that Coronel Aispuro was not directly involved in the core operations of the Sinaloa Cartel, which transported enormous quantities of illegal drugs to the US.

It remains to be seen how the extradition of Guzmán López and the release of Coronel Aispuro will impact the dynamics of the Sinaloa Cartel and the overall drug trade in the region. Authorities on both sides of the border will be closely monitoring these developments, particularly amid discussions and negotiations around visa exemptions and other matters during the ongoing binational meeting with the US.

