Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel is set to host the Group of 77 (G77) summit this Friday and Saturday in Havana. The G77, also known as G77+China, is the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries in the United Nations and consists of 134 member countries. The summit will focus on the role of Science, Technology, and Innovation in addressing current development challenges. Díaz-Canel emphasized the need to strengthen unity and take collective action to confront contemporary challenges. The summit will include high representatives from authoritarian regimes, including Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela, Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua, and representatives from China, Iran, and North Korea. However, human rights organizations have criticized the participation of these regimes, as they are accused of gross violations of human rights. The summit takes place amidst increasing repression and persecution of the opposition in Cuba, as well as ongoing global economic and multidimensional crises. Critics argue that allowing the Cuban regime to preside over a group focused on developing countries contradicts the principles of the United Nations Charter. Despite ongoing human rights concerns, these regimes continue to seek international legitimacy through participation in such summits. However, some experts argue that providing a platform for such regimes ultimately harms other countries. The G77 summit arrives at a time of renewed international attention on Cuba following the historic protests in July 2021. Human rights organizations estimate that there are currently more than 1,000 political prisoners in Cuba, and allegations of torture are widespread. The participation of these regimes, which are also supporters of Russian aggression in Ukraine, has drawn criticism and calls for accountability. The G77 summit will take place on September 15 and 16 and will address development challenges in the context of the ongoing pandemic and economic crisis.

Related