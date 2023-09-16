Arca Continental Ecuador in the top 3 of the companies that contribute the most to the SDGs

ECUADOR

Arca Continental promotes inclusion, equal opportunities and diversity as a fundamental pillar within its value chain and collaborators.

Arca Continental Ecuador (ACE), a business group made up of the companies: AC Bebidas, Tonicorp, Dipor and Inalecsa, was recognized for its significant contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), established by the United Nations. The company’s continuous commitment to sustainability positions it in the top 3 of companies that are promoting positive change in Ecuador, according to the ranking endorsed by the consulting firm YPSILOM.

The evaluation is based on metrics from the Cop (Communication on Progress) report review system of the Ecuador Global Compact Network, the analysis of the GRI Sustainability reports of the Business Council for Sustainable Development (CEMDES). and finally an exhaustive analysis of the website and social networks of the 500 largest companies in Ecuador and their communication about their contributions to the SDGs.

ACE stands out for the implementation of sustainable initiatives through the 17 SDGs that positively impact all the communities where it operates. In this line, it works on the following fronts: SDG2 Zero Hunger, SDG5 Gender Equality, SDG6 Clean Water and Sanitation, SDG8 Decent work and economic growth, SDG10 Reduction of Inequalities, SDG12 Responsible Production and Consumption and SDG13 Climate Action.

Under this context, within the framework of SDG2, Tonicorp, since 2021, implemented the “Community leaders with a focus on nutrition and productive promotion” program with the purpose of contributing to reducing the hunger gap and Chronic Childhood Malnutrition (CIM). ) in the populations with the highest prevalence rate in Ecuador. From this initiative we work with more than 50 allies in order to generate a space for dialogue that allows us to find points of agreement between the different actors of the National Government, private companies and NGOs, to promote actions that contribute to combating DCI in Ecuador.

Tonicorp promotes Sustainable Livestock Farming by contributing to SDG 13: Climate Action.

Within the framework of SDG 5 “Gender Equality”, Arca Continental Ecuador established the Inclusion & Diversity Committee in 2021, made up of collaborators from different areas of Ecuador’s business, with the aim of promoting and reinforcing inclusion and diversity in different levels and areas of the company. In addition, the company has contributed to the UN Women Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEP) since 2019, as part of its commitment to good practices for gender equality.

With respect to SDG 6 “Clean Water and Sanitation” as part of its commitment to the 2030 Agenda in alliance with Coca-Cola Ecuador, they promote access to clean water and sanitation in order to achieve the well-being and adequate development of society, working to promote community projects that seek to guarantee the entry and conservation of vital liquid.

SDG 8 “Decent work and economic growth”, the company in Ecuador generates nearly 9,700 jobs directly, contributing to the entire chain of: production of Coca Cola beverages, Inalecsa snacks, TONI dairy products, the distribution and marketing of dairy products. mass consumption through Dipor. We work hand in hand with more than 190,000 neighborhood stores and eateries in Ecuador, always thinking about generating opportunities for the entire value chain.

The company leads the SDG 10 “Reduction of Inequalities” table since 2022, which is why an agreement was signed with the Autonomous and Decentralized Government of Biblián for the construction of the first community store in the Yanacocha del Buerán sector; as a result of the intervention carried out through the “We Grow Together” initiative. This space will benefit more than 50 families in the area by giving them access to essential products.

Likewise, the company acts within the framework of SDG 12 “Responsible Production and Consumption” working with responsibility and commitment in the implementation of good practices of: Circular Economy, promoting more sustainable packaging. The collection of the products that we sell to the market, and promoting the collaborative participation of local communities, NGOs, among other actors to be part of the solution. Under this context, Arca Continental promotes the Development, Environment and Recycling (DAR) program in strategic alliance with the National Network of Recyclers of Ecuador (RENAREC) with the aim of promoting inclusive recycling by generating spaces for raising awareness and making visible the work of recyclers. base.

Arca Continental, a leading company in the food and beverage industry, continues to work in favor of its communities through innovative strategies, with a focus on sustainability and that at the same time promote returnability, which is part of the “A World Without Waste” vision of Coca-Cola and Arca Continental, which seeks to collect and recycle one bottle for each one they sell by 2030. In addition to working on lightening their packaging, incorporating recycled resin and promoting the use of returnable.

In 2022, the company ratified its determination to continue generating an environment of equal opportunities in its workplaces, as well as to continue contributing to the mitigation of global warming through the reduction of the carbon footprint of its operations, through the subscription to the Science-Based Goals (SBTi) promoted by the United Nations (UN).

It also works towards SDG 13 “Climate Action”, which aims to adopt urgent measures to combat climate change and its effects. At Tonicorp we are pioneers in implementing carbon neutral livestock farms. We have developed and implemented processes, clothing and techniques to generate sustainable livestock businesses. Its business strategy integrates responsible livestock farming, which has allowed the company to position Ecuador among the first countries with an internationally certified “Carbon Neutral” farm. In addition, they maintain a solid commitment to sustainability throughout their value chain and by 2023 they have marked a historic milestone in Ecuador, since together with their livestock partners the San Adolfo ranch, La Fortaleza and SRELEV have achieved the first Carbon certifications. Negative in the country.

With these actions, Arca Continental Ecuador reiterates its determination to leave a positive mark on its environment, reflecting its commitment not only through a culture based on equality, respect and gender equity, but also by being a reference for building more sustainable environments. .

