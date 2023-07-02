Simson meeting in Suhl – exit with 2,000 GDR mopeds

According to the organizers, around 6,000 visitors are at the Simsontreffen in Suhl this weekend. A colorful program is offered to fans of the iconic two-wheelers until Sunday. At the Suhl-Goldlauter gliding field, acceleration and cross races as well as burnout contests, in which tires are made to burst, take place, among other things. There is also a test stand where Simson drivers can test the performance of their GDR two-wheelers.

