Home » Ouschan/He at the World Cup in the semifinals
Sports

Ouschan/He at the World Cup in the semifinals

by admin
Ouschan/He at the World Cup in the semifinals

Albin Ouschan and Mario He are through to the semi-finals of the $250,000 World Cup of Pool in Lugo, Spain, after beating England 9-4 on Saturday.

The Carinthian and the Vorarlberger didn’t show themselves from their best side against the English by far, but they got many chances from their opponents, which ultimately led to a sovereign victory and a place in the last four.

Matchroom Multisport/Taka Wu

The opponents on Sunday afternoon are the Philippines, who held co-favorite Taiwan at a distance 9:8 in a thrilling exchange of blows in the quarter-finals.

Increase against Philippines necessary

“We both felt terrible. It was actually a match to forget and we have to forget it quickly and now we have to move up two or three gears. We saw the Philippines match. If we don’t play at our best level, we’re out,” Ouschan explained.

The Austrian duo, who won the traditional event in 2017 and 2019, had reached the quarter-finals after a 7-6 win against Australia on Tuesday with an increase in performance and a 7-3 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Thursday.

See also  End of the super-challenge walks with Monza to aim for Russia

You may also like

Tour of Austria: Ackermann celebrates victory in Dornbirn

Inter, Massimo Tarantino new youth sector manager

I have something to give to young people....

Even the hair must be protected from the...

Honey it was no accident! Chaloupka finally got...

Ryne Nelson Shines Against Shohei Ohtani: Diamondbacks Beat...

Wimbledon, Musetti: “Good sensations, I’m getting to know...

Psg unveils the away shirt, Mbappè and Verratti...

Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Advances to Finals of...

Iga Swiatek: Star pulls out of semi-final at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy