Ouschan/He at the World Cup in the semifinals

Albin Ouschan and Mario He are through to the semi-finals of the $250,000 World Cup of Pool in Lugo, Spain, after beating England 9-4 on Saturday.

The Carinthian and the Vorarlberger didn’t show themselves from their best side against the English by far, but they got many chances from their opponents, which ultimately led to a sovereign victory and a place in the last four.

Matchroom Multisport/Taka Wu

The opponents on Sunday afternoon are the Philippines, who held co-favorite Taiwan at a distance 9:8 in a thrilling exchange of blows in the quarter-finals.

Increase against Philippines necessary

“We both felt terrible. It was actually a match to forget and we have to forget it quickly and now we have to move up two or three gears. We saw the Philippines match. If we don’t play at our best level, we’re out,” Ouschan explained.

The Austrian duo, who won the traditional event in 2017 and 2019, had reached the quarter-finals after a 7-6 win against Australia on Tuesday with an increase in performance and a 7-3 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Thursday.

