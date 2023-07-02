The Ultimate Low-Calorie Summer Snack: Less Than 100 kcal Cheesecakes Recipe

Here is the perfect snack to have in the summer and which will allow you not to go astray, continuing your diet without abrupt interruptions.

Are you looking for a snack to have during the hot summer days? Perfect, today we will present you an easy recipe that you can prepare in no time and that doesn’t require great cooking skills.

Are you on a diet? This perfect snack for the summer contains less than 100 kcal.

To prepare this snack you will need a few minutes and the result will be guaranteed. You will be able to have a tasty snack that will not lead you to go astray, therefore ideal if you are obsessed with the line.

Before going to reveal the recipe for a snack that you can have in the summer, let’s remember that there are many low-calorie foods that you can eat. For example, a jar of skimmed yogurt but also some dried fruit (for example 10 grams which provide only 40 calories).

But not only that, even 15 grams of dark chocolate are fine, as well as 100 g of strawberries. Eating a small slice of bread with jam is never a bad idea, as is 30 g of Parmigiano Reggiano.

Summer snack of less than 100 kcal? Here is the recipe

Here is the recipe you’ve been waiting for. What do we prepare? Some low-calorie cheesecakes. To prepare about 35 biscuits you will need 250 g of flour, an egg, 50 g of cheese of your choice, 6 g of yeast, 120 g of sugar, and a little olive oil.

Take a small bowl and mix the egg, grated cheese, sugar, and oil. Then add the sifted flour with baking powder. Once everything is mixed together, you will be able to form balls to place on the parchment paper specially laid out on a lined baking tray.

Mash the balls with a fork and put in the oven for about 10 minutes at 180 degrees. Once the biscuits have started to brown, take them out of the oven and let them rest for a few minutes. Each cookie will contain about 30 calories, so if you want to keep a snack of at least 100 calories, don’t deviate too much from eating them at most 3-4 per day.

Tasty recipe, right? Now that you try it you will lick your mustache, we are sure of it. And, even more importantly: you won’t feel at all impressed by what you’ve just eaten. Not at all, because it won’t be a cheat. It is not a dish that will make you frustrate all the sacrifices made during the diet. You can consume it peacefully, without guilt.

