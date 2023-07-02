Yuelu Academy of Hunan University: Continuing the Legacy of Cultural Inheritance and Innovation

and actively contribute to the development of the country. Yuelu Academy, as an important cultural institution, has the mission of cultivating talents and promoting cultural inheritance and innovation.

At present, Yuelu Academy is actively exploring new ways to fulfill its mission. It has established a variety of cultural exchange and cooperation platforms, inviting experts and scholars from home and abroad to give lectures and exchange ideas. It has also actively participated in cultural festivals and events, promoting the integration of traditional culture with modern society.

In addition, Yuelu Academy has been strengthening its cooperation with universities and research institutions, promoting interdisciplinary research, and fostering innovative talents. It has established a number of research centers and institutes, focusing on areas such as culture and education, history and archaeology, and literature and art.

Furthermore, Yuelu Academy has been actively promoting the digitalization of its resources, making its valuable collections more accessible to the public. It has also launched online courses and platforms, providing opportunities for people from all over the world to learn about Chinese culture and history.

The efforts of Yuelu Academy have received recognition and praise from both the academic community and the general public. It has become a symbol of Chinese cultural confidence and a platform for promoting cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between China and the world.

As General Secretary Xi Jinping has emphasized, cultural self-confidence is a crucial part of China‘s overall development. Yuelu Academy, with its rich historical and cultural heritage, has the responsibility to carry forward the Chinese cultural spirit, foster innovative talents, and contribute to the development of a socialist culture with Chinese characteristics.

In the future, Yuelu Academy will continue to uphold its mission, promote cultural inheritance and innovation, and strive to become a world-class academic institution. With its efforts, Yuelu Academy will contribute to the development of Chinese culture and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

