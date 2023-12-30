Home » Georgina Rodríguez Celebrates Pregnancy News and Anticipates New Addition to Family
Entertainment

Georgina Rodríguez Celebrates Pregnancy News and Anticipates New Addition to Family

by admin
Georgina Rodríguez Celebrates Pregnancy News and Anticipates New Addition to Family

Georgina Rodríguez, the partner of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, has received an early holiday gift this year – the news that she is expecting a baby. The 29-year-old model is the mother of Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, and is also the adopted mother of Cristiano Jr and the twins Eva and Mateo. Although the news of her pregnancy has brought joy to her family, it also comes with a bittersweet reminder of the loss of her twin son at birth.

In addition to Georgina’s pregnancy, her sister Ivana has also announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, the sculptor Carlos García. The couple already has a three-year-old daughter named Deva. The pregnancy announcement was made through their social media accounts, and they are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their new family member in 2024.

Georgina and Ivana are known to be very close, so the news of becoming an aunt again has brought much happiness to CR7’s wife. The family is looking forward to welcoming the new baby with love and anticipation in the coming year.

See also  James Cameron to pre-shoot 'Avatar' episodes 3 and 4 to avoid aging actors

You may also like

2024 Chongqing New Year Concert: A Spectacular Evening...

She posed as a nurse and stole US$15,000...

Fine anno con il “Christmas Spectacular” al Rockefeller...

50th Anniversary Celebration Concert and 2024 New Year...

The public transport ticket increases in Bariloche from...

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Abs on Paradise...

The five best films and series of 2023

Medusa style, grandparents’ wardrobe and pot pie pizza:...

Refined Marques Unveils Customized Mercedes-AMG G63 Cabriolet: A...

Prevention campaigns against dengue, Zika and Chikungunya began...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy