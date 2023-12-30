Georgina Rodríguez Celebrates Pregnancy News and Anticipates New Addition to Family

Georgina Rodríguez, the partner of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, has received an early holiday gift this year – the news that she is expecting a baby. The 29-year-old model is the mother of Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, and is also the adopted mother of Cristiano Jr and the twins Eva and Mateo. Although the news of her pregnancy has brought joy to her family, it also comes with a bittersweet reminder of the loss of her twin son at birth.

In addition to Georgina’s pregnancy, her sister Ivana has also announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, the sculptor Carlos García. The couple already has a three-year-old daughter named Deva. The pregnancy announcement was made through their social media accounts, and they are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their new family member in 2024.

Georgina and Ivana are known to be very close, so the news of becoming an aunt again has brought much happiness to CR7’s wife. The family is looking forward to welcoming the new baby with love and anticipation in the coming year.

Share this: Facebook

X

