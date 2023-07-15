Michela Murgia marriage “in articulo mortis”: but what does it mean?

Michelle Murgia she married Lorenzo Terenzi with a civil ceremony “in articulo mortis”. But what does it mean? The Latin term literally means “at the point of death”. It is taken from the ecclesiastical phrasebook and is used to indicate the actions performed by a person when his life is in danger, i.e. on his deathbed. In the legal field, the expression indicates the no longer refutable words said by a person shortly before dying.

This explains the couple’s “unwilling” choice. Defined by themselves as “the only way to guarantee each other’s rights”.

Michela Murgia got married: "We did it reluctantly, the only way to have rights"

The article of the Civil Code

Going to read Article 101 of the Civil Code (RD March 16, 1942, n. 262) “in the event of imminent danger to the life of one of the spouses, the registrar of the place can proceed with the celebration of the marriage without publication and without assent to the marriage, if this is required, provided that the spouses first swear that there are no impediments between them which cannot be dispensed with. The registrar declares in the marriage certificate how he ascertained the imminent danger to life ”.

When can it be requested?

Always scrolling through the Civil Code, among the notes of the same article, “the cases for which this type of celebration can be carried out concern a danger in the delay that could jeopardize the very feasibility of the marriage (typically, such an advanced stage of illness that would make imminent death of a person). The false assertion of this circumstance constitutes a mere irregularity of the celebration and does not affect the validity of the same”.