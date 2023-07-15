Home » Man shot brown bear in self-defense
News

Man shot brown bear in self-defense

by admin
Man shot brown bear in self-defense

As a spokesman for the authorities said on Saturday, the attacked person first shot the air twice with a pistol to scare the animal away. When the bear approached the man to within a meter, he fired ten shots – the last one was fatal.

This card is disabled

Please enable the Functional and Data processing in third countries category in your cookie settings to view this element. My cookie settings

The incident happened on Friday in the municipality of Sucany, around 175 kilometers north-east of Bratislava. According to the spokesman for the authorities, the pistol was legally purchased and registered.

Another incident occurred on Saturday near Liptovsky Hradok in northern Slovakia. After the bear attack, the man who was attacked in a forest was able to drag himself to a street where he was discovered by a bus driver. He was taken to the hospital with abrasions on his shoulder and an open injury on his lower leg, a spokeswoman for the rescue services said, according to the TASR news agency.

According to zoologists, there are more than 1,000 brown bears in Slovakia. The species is particularly strictly protected due to its classification in the EU’s Fauna-Flora-Habitat Directive. Slovakia has almost five and a half million inhabitants.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

See also  31st Summer Universiade torch relay kick-off ceremony held - Xinhua English.news.cn

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Themed Education Reading Classes in Inner Mongolia Empower...

Management change at Sanacorp | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Bitcoin rises 104% of its value in the...

Understanding the Basics of Powerball: How to Play...

Test match: Borussia Mönchengladbach with a draw in...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalized

Junior and DIM disappoint at the start of...

Alipay Launches 9 Limited Edition Custom Skins for...

Hollywood Vampires in Stuttgart: Triumph of the Survivors

This was the operation on the vocal cords...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy