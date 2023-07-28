Michelle Causo, the home of the killer of the 17-year-old from Primavalle devastated during the torchlight procession one month after the murder

The anger in Primavalle over the murder of Michelle Causo, the 17-year-old student stabbed to death on 28 June in the home of a friend and peer of hers, was arrested for the crime after abandoning the body of the minor near some dumpsters.

On Friday evening, around twenty friends of the victim, authorized by the Police Headquarters, organized another torchlight vigil in memory of the 17-year-old on the thirtieth anniversary of her death, but at the same time around a hundred young people, between 15 and 18 years old, reached the house in via Giuseppe Dusmet, also in Primavalle, where the killer lived with his mother and after having violated the seals because he was kidnapped, he devastated the property. First the boys also forced the entrance door to the building. The forensic police, present on the spot together with the agents of the flying squad and the Primavalle police station for the public order service, filmed the entire punitive expedition with cameras: the boys involved in the raid will be identified and reported

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

