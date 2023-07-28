Home » Michelle Causo, the home of the killer of the 17-year-old from Primavalle devastated during the torchlight procession one month after the murder
Health

Michelle Causo, the home of the killer of the 17-year-old from Primavalle devastated during the torchlight procession one month after the murder

by admin
Michelle Causo, the home of the killer of the 17-year-old from Primavalle devastated during the torchlight procession one month after the murder

The anger in Primavalle over the murder of Michelle Causo, the 17-year-old student stabbed to death on 28 June in the home of a friend and peer of hers, was arrested for the crime after abandoning the body of the minor near some dumpsters.

On Friday evening, around twenty friends of the victim, authorized by the Police Headquarters, organized another torchlight vigil in memory of the 17-year-old on the thirtieth anniversary of her death, but at the same time around a hundred young people, between 15 and 18 years old, reached the house in via Giuseppe Dusmet, also in Primavalle, where the killer lived with his mother and after having violated the seals because he was kidnapped, he devastated the property. First the boys also forced the entrance door to the building. The forensic police, present on the spot together with the agents of the flying squad and the Primavalle police station for the public order service, filmed the entire punitive expedition with cameras: the boys involved in the raid will be identified and reported

See also  Adele talks alcohol problem - what happens when you stop drinking

You may also like

Say Goodbye to Shiny, Greasy Skin: Facial Sunscreens...

Meat allergy after a tick bite – that’s...

The Future of Medical Education: Bilbao’s State-of-the-Art Faculty...

Alzheimer, discovered a new possible marker for the...

No more sweaty feet – Eight simple tips...

The Heat Wave Menu: 6 Foods to Avoid...

Medica Spa / Ministry of Health

Zabaglione with marinated cherries | > – Guide...

the family complaint is filed

Save Money and Get Fit at Home: Practical...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy